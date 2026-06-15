The Lightning Thief — The Percy Jackson Musical Youth Performance (Kahilu Theatre)
The Lightning Thief — The Percy Jackson Musical Youth Performance (Kahilu Theatre)
Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief: The Musical storms onto the Kahilu Theatre stage this summer!
Join Kahilu's talented youth performers for an action-packed musical adventure based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan. Follow Percy Jackson as he discovers he's a demigod and embarks on an epic quest filled with Greek gods, mythical monsters, friendship, and unforgettable songs.
Filled with humor, heart, and high-energy performances, this family-friendly production celebrates the creativity and talent of Kahilu's young artists.
Perfect for families, students, and fans of adventure.
🎟️ Learn more and purchase tickets at kahilu.org
Kahilu Theatre
$18 / $13
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Kahilu Theatre
808-885-6868
info@kahilu.org
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey RoadKamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org