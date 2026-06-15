The Lightning Thief — The Percy Jackson Musical Youth Performance (Kahilu Theatre)

Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief: The Musical storms onto the Kahilu Theatre stage this summer!

Join Kahilu's talented youth performers for an action-packed musical adventure based on the bestselling novel by Rick Riordan. Follow Percy Jackson as he discovers he's a demigod and embarks on an epic quest filled with Greek gods, mythical monsters, friendship, and unforgettable songs.

Filled with humor, heart, and high-energy performances, this family-friendly production celebrates the creativity and talent of Kahilu's young artists.

Perfect for families, students, and fans of adventure.

🎟️ Learn more and purchase tickets at kahilu.org

