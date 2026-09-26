The Land Has Spoke (Kahilu Theatre)

The Land Has Spoken: Tales of Indigenous Horror is a thrilling live theatrical experience from Indigenous Performance Productions that reimagines Native storytelling through the lens of horror.

Featuring original works by acclaimed Indigenous authors Shane Hawk and Andrea L. Rogers, this radio-style production immerses audiences in tales of curses, tricksters, monsters, and supernatural forces drawn from Indigenous traditions.

Performed by an exceptional all-Indigenous cast, with live Foley sound effects and an original atmospheric score, the production delivers suspense, humor, and unforgettable storytelling.

Intended for mature audiences, The Land Has Spoken offers a powerful, spine-tingling exploration of culture, identity, and the enduring power of Indigenous voices. Recommended for ages 12 and up. While there is no explicit content, this performance is best appreciated by teens and adults.

Content Advisory: PG-13

This performance includes audio depictions of violence and discussions of adult and sexual topics. Parental discretion is advised.

https://kahilu.org/events/the-land-has-spoken-tales-of-indigenous-horrors/