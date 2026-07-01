The HI Line Improv Troupe
The HI Line Improv Troupe
The HI Line, the Aloha Theatre's house improv troupe, is back!
Join us once a month for a night of comedy made up totally on the spot. If you're a fan of Whose Line Is It Anyway or Impractical Jokers, this is the show for you!
HI Line 2026 Cast
Bobby Phares
Jason Harbaugh
Taylor Deskin
Kerry Matsumoto
John Holliday
Natalie Lalagos
Emma Regnier
Aloha Theatre
15
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
Artist Group Info
Aloha Theatre
info@alohatheatre.com
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com