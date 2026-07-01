© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The HI Line Improv Troupe

The HI Line Improv Troupe

The HI Line, the Aloha Theatre's house improv troupe, is back!

Join us once a month for a night of comedy made up totally on the spot. If you're a fan of Whose Line Is It Anyway or Impractical Jokers, this is the show for you!

HI Line 2026 Cast

Bobby Phares

Jason Harbaugh

Taylor Deskin

Kerry Matsumoto

John Holliday

Natalie Lalagos

Emma Regnier

Aloha Theatre
15
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
apachawaii.org

Artist Group Info

Aloha Theatre
info@alohatheatre.com
http://www.alohatheatre.com
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794
Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com
www.alohatheatre.com