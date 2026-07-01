The HI Line Improv Troupe

The HI Line, the Aloha Theatre's house improv troupe, is back!

Join us once a month for a night of comedy made up totally on the spot. If you're a fan of Whose Line Is It Anyway or Impractical Jokers, this is the show for you!

HI Line 2026 Cast

Bobby Phares

Jason Harbaugh

Taylor Deskin

Kerry Matsumoto

John Holliday

Natalie Lalagos

Emma Regnier