The Four Tops at Blue Note Hawaii | Sept. 22 & 23

With the legendary Levi Stubbs on lead vocals and Abdul "Duke" Fakir, Renaldo "Obie" Benson, and Lawrence Payton providing rich harmonies, the Four Tops stood apart—especially with Stubbs’ powerful baritone voice, a rarity in an era when tenors typically led male vocal groups. Their sound helped define the "Motown Sound"—a polished, soulful blend of pop, R&B, and gospel that would take the world by storm.

Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, they released hit after hit, including “It’s the Same Old Song,” “Bernadette,” “Standing in the Shadows of Love,” and “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got),” showcasing their evolution while staying rooted in emotional storytelling and sophisticated vocal arrangements.​Their success garnered numerous accolades, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1990), the Vocal Group Hall of Fame (1999), and the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (2013). In 2010, Rolling Stone ranked them No. 79 on its list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time."

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available