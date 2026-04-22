The Butterflies are Returning to Pearlridge!
The Butterflies are Returning to Pearlridge!
Every year, we have so much fun sharing the wonder and magic of Monarch butterflies with our community. From watching butterflies feed to learning about their incredible life cycle, it is an experience that creates lasting memories for visitors of all ages.
This year is especially meaningful because we are celebrating our 10th anniversary! Ten years of educating, inspiring, and connecting people with the beauty of butterflies. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us along this amazing journey.
Pearlridge Center
10.50
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Sharing the Butterfly Experience
808-754-6136
www.sharingthebutterflyexperience@gmail.com