THE BIG ISLAND BLUES FESTIVAL

Off the Grid Productions is proud to present the 6th Annual BIG ISLAND BLUES FESTIVAL!

Join us on Saturday, November 21st from 5pm–10pm in beautiful downtown Kailua-Kona at Willie's Hot Chicken.

BLUES, BREWS, & BBQ is what you’ll find at this year’s festival!

There’s something for everyone to enjoy: great original blues music, cold local brews, delicious BBQ, and incredible community vibes.

Unplug from the daily stresses of life and come enjoy yourself with some great live music! Come for the food, stay for the blues!

🎶 ARTIST LINEUP 🎶

John Cruz

Renowned as one of Hawaii’s most beloved artists, multi-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner and GRAMMY winner John Cruz effortlessly blends traditional Hawaiian roots with soul, blues, folk, and Americana. His captivating guitar work, honeyed and husky vocals, and authentic storytelling deliver an alluring live energy that has captivated global audiences, from Carnegie Hall and major festival stages to his global anthem "Island Style" making it onto President Obama's iPod songlist. Cruz's signature sound, anchored by iconic records like Acoustic Soul and One of These Days, has earned him international acclaim and collaborations with music legends worldwide. Beyond his chart-topping releases and millions of annual streams, his compassionate heart shines through in every performance. Big Island Blues Festival attendees are in for an unforgettable experience as this island legend takes the stage to share his timeless music and soul.

Tomi Isobe & Blues Dogs

Tomi Isobe is a blues and soul guitarist originally from Japan, renowned for his mastery of classic blues styles. Drawing heavy inspiration from American music legends like B.B. King, Freddie King, Johnny Winter, Albert Collins, James Brown, Wilson Pickett, and Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown, Tomi brings an authentic, soul-drenching blues performance to every stage.

Ronnie V

Opening the show with a heavy, soulful blast of American roots music, Kailua-Kona's own Ronnie V brings a swampy, unmistakable energy to the stage. Powered by his deep baritone vocals and rich background in opera and radio, his sound seamlessly weaves blues, gospel, bluegrass, and gypsy jazz into timeless, positive storytelling. A fixture in Hawaii's roots music community, Ronnie V delivers an authentic, deep-down soul experience that sets the perfect tone for the festival.

WHY WE CELEBRATE THE BLUES

Blues music is built on storytelling and the shared human experience, serving as the foundational heartbeat for virtually all 20th-century popular music. While its structure may seem simple on the surface, that simplicity demands raw emotional depth, requiring an artist to convey profound truth with every note. A truly great blues musician reaches straight into your soul, taking those bottled-up feelings of sadness, love, hope, and sorrow, and smashing them wide open to set them free.

🎟️ Tickets available now:

https://BIBF2026.eventbrite.com