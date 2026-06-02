The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at Aloha Theatre with fabulous live drag performances!
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at Aloha Theatre with fabulous live drag performances!
Join us this Saturday for The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, presented by @thetheatery !
The party starts before the movie with Happy Hour at Theatery, then continues at Aloha Theatre with fabulous live drag performances by @thelivlively and @aaalex_lee during happy hour, before the show, and during intermission.
Free entry with same day dinner reservations at Theatery or purchase tickets at alohatheatre.com for $10.
Aloha Theatre
10.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
Artist Group Info
Aloha Theatre
info@alohatheatre.com
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
808-322-9924
info@alohatheatre.com