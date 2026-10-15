Thank a Veteran: Cards for Veterans

Join us as we write cards for Veterans Day! During Veterans Day we thank and commemorate those who have served our country in one of the military branches. For those interested, in partnership with the Oʻahu Veterans Council and Center, we will be making and decorating Veterans Day cards that will be passed out to Veterans at the Punch Bowl Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11th.

We are hoping to create 200-300 cards. For those interested, we have blank cards and art supplies to decorate and write with at the Reference Desk. Note these supplies can only be used at the library and will be based on a first come first served basis. We will also be accepting Veterans Day cards until November 6th, for a guidelines sheet please see the Reference Desk. For more information please call out library at: (808)733-8422.

We wish to send out our thanks to all of the Veterans and their families this Veterans Day! Mahalo nui to our Friends of Kaimukī Public Library for funding this program!

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required. All programs are subject to change. See a schedule of upcoming events on the HSPLS Events Calendar.