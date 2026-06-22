Tempa & Naor: Strings & Soul

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Starts at 7:30pm

Run Time: 2 hours with intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/737987/

About the Show

Strings & Soul is an intimate Music Medicine Sessions concert featuring Tempa & Naor performing their original songs with the emotional lift of live strings.

For one night only, their soulful blend of Americana, folk, blues, and singer-songwriter storytelling will be reimagined with a beautiful ensemble of Maui string players led by Cheryl Lindley, adding warmth, depth, and cinematic beauty to the songs.

This is not a big, flashy production. It is a heartfelt evening of songs, stories, harmony, and strings, created to bring the music closer to the heart.

About Tempa & Naor

Tempa & Naor are a singer-songwriter couple that has been composing music together for 13 years. Based on Maui, Hawaii, they have been creating a unique blend of soul and folk music that speaks to the heart. Their music draws from personal experiences, weaving powerful and honest lyrics that explore themes of transformation, love, loss, and release. They believe music is medicine and they live to share it with the world.

Photo: Shooting Stars Maui

Ticket Information, prices shown include ticketing fees:

Premium Seating:

$42.40 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the front row OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$31.80

Partially-Obstructed View Seats (by dance floor):

$26.50

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/737987/