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Telemann 2.0

Telemann 2.0

Join us on Monday, October 5, at 7:00pm for a free concert at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu! Come early for Pūpū and Conversation in the Hörmann Courtyard at 6:15pm. Free admission with a $20 suggested donation. All proceeds for the concert will go towards supporting our monthly Music in Mission partner. This month's partner is the Hawai'i Health & Harm Reduction Center (H3RC).

Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), a contemporary of Bach and Handel, produced some of the most inventive and virtuosic compositions for wind instruments of the high baroque period. Honolulu's top specialists will present a dazzling array of works for recorder, flutes, bassoon, and strings from this prolific and fascinating composer.

Lutheran Church of Honolulu
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Lutheran Church of Honolulu
1730 Punahou Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-941-2566
lch@lchwelcome.org
http://lchwelcome.org