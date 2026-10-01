Telemann 2.0

Join us on Monday, October 5, at 7:00pm for a free concert at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu! Come early for Pūpū and Conversation in the Hörmann Courtyard at 6:15pm. Free admission with a $20 suggested donation. All proceeds for the concert will go towards supporting our monthly Music in Mission partner. This month's partner is the Hawai'i Health & Harm Reduction Center (H3RC).

Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), a contemporary of Bach and Handel, produced some of the most inventive and virtuosic compositions for wind instruments of the high baroque period. Honolulu's top specialists will present a dazzling array of works for recorder, flutes, bassoon, and strings from this prolific and fascinating composer.