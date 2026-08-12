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Tchin Tchin Bar by The Royal Leaf Grand Opening

Tchin Tchin Bar by The Royal Leaf Grand Opening

The Tchin Tchin Bar by The Royal Leaf celebrates its grand opening in Chinatown, reopening the beloved Hotel Street bar with a new whiskey- and wine-forward menu, a rooftop wine garden, and food from Livestock Tavern. The night coincides with The Royal Leaf's one-year anniversary and features live music headlined by blues artist Keith Batlin. 39 N. Hotel St., Honolulu.

The Tchin Tchin Bar by The Royal Leaf
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Royal Leaf

Artist Group Info

Keith Batlin
kcevi@theroyalleafonline.com
The Tchin Tchin Bar by The Royal Leaf
39 N Hotel Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96817
8083121259
kcevi@theroyalleafonline.com
https://thetchintchinbar.com/