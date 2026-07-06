Taonga Pūoro: the Sounds and Stories of Māori Musical Instruments
Taonga Pūoro: the Sounds and Stories of Māori Musical Instruments
Free presentation by Kalama Fallau about traditional musical instruments of the Māori people of Aotearoa (New Zealand). Limited seating, registration required.
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts
(808) 586-0300
hawaiisfca@hawaii.gov
Artist Group Info
mamiko.k.carroll@hawaii.gov
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org