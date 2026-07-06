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Taonga Pūoro: the Sounds and Stories of Māori Musical Instruments

Taonga Pūoro: the Sounds and Stories of Māori Musical Instruments

Free presentation by Kalama Fallau about traditional musical instruments of the Māori people of Aotearoa (New Zealand). Limited seating, registration required.

Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts
(808) 586-0300
hawaiisfca@hawaii.gov
http://sfca.hawaii.gov

Artist Group Info

mamiko.k.carroll@hawaii.gov
Capitol Modern: The Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
(808) 586-9959
info@capitolmodern.org
capitolmodern.org