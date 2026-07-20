TALK STORY: Seiuli Kiri Fualautoalasi

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story & Makeke event on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the hotel’s conference room. Free and open to the public, the bi-monthly program celebrates the stories, talents, and traditions of Hawaii through conversations with featured guests and a community marketplace showcasing local artisans and small businesses.

Our July 22 featured Talk Story speaker will be Seiuli Kiri Fualautoalasi, a Samoan cultural educator, entrepreneur, storyteller, and president of Mauka Warriors Luau. A devoted husband, father, and Samoan matai, Kiri has dedicated his life to preserving and sharing Polynesian history and culture. His cultural journey began as a Samoan performer at the 1994 World Expo in Japan before continuing his work at the Polynesian Cultural Center and founding Hawaii Way Finder Tours LLC. Through Mauka Warriors Luau, Kiri continues his mission of helping people connect with Polynesian traditions, believing that storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to preserve culture and inspire future generations.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.