Talk Story: “Messy Minds” and “I Want Some Please” Book Signings

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story & Makeke event on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the hotel’s conference room. Free and open to the public, the bi-monthly program celebrates the stories, talents, and traditions of Hawaii through conversations with featured guests and a community marketplace showcasing local artisans and small businesses.

This month’s Talk Story includes a book signing by Mariaha, Kēhau, and Lucy who grew up together and have brought their unique experiences and talents together to create books that make learning approachable and engaging for young readers. Mariaha’s personal experience overcoming reading challenges and her more than 10 years as an elementary school teacher inspired her to use storytelling as a tool to make math concepts easier to understand. Kēhau is a longtime English teacher and lifelong lover of reading and writing, and brings her passion for literature and helping students recognize the importance of their own stories. Lucy has a love for math and experience supporting children with disabilities, which shaped her perspective, providing the business-minded spirit that helped bring their shared vision to life.

The trio will share more about their journey and their approach to making learning fun and accessible, followed by a special book signing of Messy Minds and I Want Some Please.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.

