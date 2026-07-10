Talk Story: Lunar Legends of Polynesia

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story & Makeke event on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the hotel’s conference room. Free and open to the public, the bi-monthly program celebrates the stories, talents, and traditions of Hawaii through conversations with featured guests and a community marketplace showcasing local artisans and small businesses.

This month’s featured Talk Story presentation will spotlight Lunar Legends of Polynesia, Oahu’s one-of-a-kind nighttime paddleboard and kayak experience. Located exclusively at the Polynesian Cultural Center on Oahu’s North Shore, Lunar Legends of Polynesia has been welcoming guests for more than 11 years with guided evening tours across illuminated waters, where ancient Polynesian stories are shared beneath the stars. Led by guides who were born and raised in the islands and are trained water safety experts, the experience has welcomed thousands of guests since 2015. Recognized as a TripAdvisor Top 10 attraction on Oahu’s North Shore and rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google, Lunar Legends of Polynesia offers a family-friendly adventure that welcomes beginners and creates unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.

