Talk Story: Huli Ka Lima

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story & Makeke event on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the hotel’s conference room. Free and open to the public, the bi-monthly program celebrates the stories, talents, and traditions of Hawaii through conversations with featured guests and a community marketplace showcasing local artisans and small businesses.

Our August 12 featured Talk Story presentation will spotlight Huli Ka Lima, a Koolauloa-based nonprofit dedicated to preserving and perpetuating Native Hawaiian knowledge through hands-on, aina-based education. By engaging communities in cultural practices, environmental stewardship, and traditional skills, they empower people of all ages to build lasting relationships with the land, one another, and Hawaiian heritage.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry, MELT Massage, and Shogo’s Gift Shop.