Talk Story: Delsa Moe

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore recently announced its upcoming schedule for its Talk Story & Makeke program for June 2026. The bi-monthly program celebrates the stories, talents, and traditions of our island community with feature speakers. Free and open to the public, the events typically take place every second and fourth Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the hotel’s conference room (dates subject to change).

The June 10 Talk Story speaker will be Delsa Moe, Vice President of Cultural Presentations at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC) and a graduate of Brigham Young University-Hawaii (BYUH). Originally from Samoa, Delsa came to Laie on a scholarship to attend BYU-Hawaii and began working at PCC in 1978 as a demonstrator guide at the Aotearoa village. Over the years, her roles evolved to include dance, musical performances, narration, emceeing, and leadership. Guests will have the opportunity to hear about her decades of experience with two of Laie’s most well-known institutions.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry.