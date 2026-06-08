Talk Story: David Kaʻio

The Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore invites the community to its upcoming Talk Story & Makeke event on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the hotel’s conference room. Free and open to the public, the bi-monthly program celebrates the stories, talents, and traditions of Hawaii through conversations with featured guests and a community marketplace showcasing local artisans, cultural practitioners, and small businesses.

This month’s Talk Story speaker is David Kaʻio, a Hawaiian singer, musician, songwriter, and producer. Born and raised in Laie on Oahu, Kaʻio comes from a close-knit ohana with deep Hawaiian roots and a rich musical background. His musical journey began as part of the quartet Sons of Liliha before performing in Japan for five years and later joining the Moe Keale Band. Throughout his career, he has shared his music across the Hawaiian Islands and internationally, and has performed with numerous hula halau, including at the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival. Today, Kaʻio continues to share his passion for Hawaiian music as a featured musician at the Courtyard Marriott Oahu North Shore, where he has performed since 2021, and as a 2026 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominee.

While there, guests can explore the “Hauoli Makeke,” a vibrant marketplace in the hotel’s courtyard featuring handmade goods and cultural creations. Offerings include Samoan weaving, Tahitian art, locally crafted jewelry, Tongan apparel, and more from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Past vendors have included Hailama Designs, Koa Jewelry.

