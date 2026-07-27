© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunset Jazz at Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra

Sunset Jazz at Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra

Join Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra for Sunset Jazz on Sunday, September 13, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.), featuring this year's theme, "An Evening Inspired by the Rhythms of the World."

Enjoy live performances by Christie Brooke, Good Foot, Honolulu Jazz Quartet with Kainalu Kolivas, Jeannette Trevias, Kelsea Armstrong & Christina Sochor, and Hawaiʻi School for Girls student vocalists. Bring your own picnic, beverages, and festive table décor for a personalized evening under the stars.

Individual tickets are $85 and include a glass of wine and dessert. Parking and complimentary shuttle service are available from Jefferson Elementary School.

Proceeds support Hawaiʻi School for Girls' experiential learning program, helping expand opportunities beyond the classroom.

Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra
$85
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra
8089222744
info@lapietra.edu
www.lapietra.edu
Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra
2933 Poni Moi Rd
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8089222744
info@lapietra.edu
www.lapietra.edu