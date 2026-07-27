Sunset Jazz at Hawai‘i School for Girls at La Pietra

Join Hawaiʻi School for Girls at La Pietra for Sunset Jazz on Sunday, September 13, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.), featuring this year's theme, "An Evening Inspired by the Rhythms of the World."

Enjoy live performances by Christie Brooke, Good Foot, Honolulu Jazz Quartet with Kainalu Kolivas, Jeannette Trevias, Kelsea Armstrong & Christina Sochor, and Hawaiʻi School for Girls student vocalists. Bring your own picnic, beverages, and festive table décor for a personalized evening under the stars.

Individual tickets are $85 and include a glass of wine and dessert. Parking and complimentary shuttle service are available from Jefferson Elementary School.

Proceeds support Hawaiʻi School for Girls' experiential learning program, helping expand opportunities beyond the classroom.