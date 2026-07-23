Summer Salt at Blue Note Hawaii

On Reside, their fourth LP, SUMMER SALT continue the push and pull between where they've been and where they're going, honoring the sun-soaked charm that won them their devoted fanbase while exploring new creative terrain. Reside carries Summer Salt's hallmark aesthetic, a swirl of surf pop, bossa nova and retro indie that evokes long coastal drives and the slow exposure of Polaroid photos on scorching summer afternoons while offering new emotional textures and lyrical depth.

JOBY! is a 24 year old Native Hawaiian Indie Reggae artist hailing from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, blending the sun-soaked spirit of island life with infectious rhythms and a laid-back groove.