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Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse

Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse

Tickets: https://venmo.com/u/hctkauai?txn=pay&amount=5

Break out your poodle skirts, leather jackets, cat-eye glasses, and retro vibes for a night of Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse!

Come dressed in your favorite ’50s or ’60s look and get ready to sing your heart out, cheer on your friends, or just enjoy the show. All ages are welcome, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

$5 presale
$10 at the door

Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
5-10
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hawaii Children's Theatre
(808) 246-8985
info@hctkauai.org
https://hctkauai.org/
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
4411 Kikowaena St.
Lihue, Hawaii 96766
8082468985
kauaicommunityplayers@gmail.com
https://kauaicommunityplayers.org/