Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse
Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse
Tickets: https://venmo.com/u/hctkauai?txn=pay&amount=5
Break out your poodle skirts, leather jackets, cat-eye glasses, and retro vibes for a night of Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse!
Come dressed in your favorite ’50s or ’60s look and get ready to sing your heart out, cheer on your friends, or just enjoy the show. All ages are welcome, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
$5 presale
$10 at the door
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
5-10
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Children's Theatre
(808) 246-8985
info@hctkauai.org
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
4411 Kikowaena St.Lihue, Hawaii 96766
8082468985
kauaicommunityplayers@gmail.com