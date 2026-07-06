Tickets: https://venmo.com/u/hctkauai?txn=pay&amount=5

Break out your poodle skirts, leather jackets, cat-eye glasses, and retro vibes for a night of Summer Nights Karaoke at the Warehouse!

Come dressed in your favorite ’50s or ’60s look and get ready to sing your heart out, cheer on your friends, or just enjoy the show. All ages are welcome, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

$5 presale

$10 at the door