Streetlight Cadence

Friday, July 3, 2026

Starts at 7:30 pm

Run time: 90 minutes with No Intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/727262/

Presented by ProArts Playhouse

An incredible sense of adventure has propelled Streetlight Cadence across the globe since their humble beginnings as street performers in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Their captivating energy on acoustic instruments intertwines with intimate storytelling to create a band that has scored two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and an Emmy® nomination for their television series, ‘Will Play For Food’.

2026 finds them releasing their newest record, ‘Oxygen’, inspired by a twilight journey up Mauna Kea, and produced with the legendary Ken Caillat (Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Colbie Caillat).

The trio consists of Jon Andrew Franklin (violin), Clara Stegall (guitar), and Ben Chai (banjo).

Ticket Information; prices shown include ticketing fees:

Premium Seating:

$68.90 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$47.70 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$37.10

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$26.50

$5 OFF for Kama’aina (with Valid Hawai’i State ID).

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/727262/