State of Hawaii DLIR WDD Career Fair

Are you desiring a new & exciting employment opportunity on Oahu? If you said “Yes”, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the State of Hawaii-DLIR-Workforce Development Division is holding a Career Fair at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial. Some of the 40+ participating companies/departments are: First Hawaiian Bank, Longs CVS Health, Tony Group, Dave & Buster’s, Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, Sephora, Enterprise Mobility, Kamehameha Schools, Target, Bank of Hawaii, Honolulu Police Dept., Roberts Hawaii, Hawaii Pacific Health, Diagnostic Laboratory Service, YMCA, Royal Hawaiian Movers, State of Hawaii, City & County of Honolulu, and many, many more.

Wednesday, October 14, 2026; 10:00am - 2:00pm (Veterans Priority of Service: 9:00am-10:00am)

Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial -Weinberg Memorial Hall

2685 N. Nimitz Hwy.

