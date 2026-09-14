Standup Comedy Showcase
Standup Comedy Showcase
Standup Comedy Showcase
Sunday, September 20, 2026
Starts at 7pm
Run time: 90 Minutes – No Intermission
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758825/
About the Show
Get ready for a night of big laughs on Maui’s South Side! Local comedians Shane Nelson and Jackson Babine bring together a hilarious lineup of comedians from Hawaii and beyond.
Featuring local favorite Josh Kamalo with his signature local-style humor; Bashar, an Iraqi comedian sharing hilarious stories about growing up in war-torn Iraq and finding paradise in Hawaii; Jimbo edgy comic from Cleveland and favorite in the VR comedy scene; and the lovable, goofy Jackson Babine.
Hosted by Shane Nelson, one of Maui’s most popular local comedians.
One stage. Five comedians. A whole lot of laughs!
Ticket Information (Including Fees):
General Admission:
$21.20 Pre-sale
$25 at the Door
BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758825/