Standup Comedy Showcase

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Starts at 7pm

Run time: 90 Minutes – No Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758825/

About the Show

Get ready for a night of big laughs on Maui’s South Side! Local comedians Shane Nelson and Jackson Babine bring together a hilarious lineup of comedians from Hawaii and beyond.

Featuring local favorite Josh Kamalo with his signature local-style humor; Bashar, an Iraqi comedian sharing hilarious stories about growing up in war-torn Iraq and finding paradise in Hawaii; Jimbo edgy comic from Cleveland and favorite in the VR comedy scene; and the lovable, goofy Jackson Babine.

Hosted by Shane Nelson, one of Maui’s most popular local comedians.

One stage. Five comedians. A whole lot of laughs!

Ticket Information (Including Fees):

General Admission:

$21.20 Pre-sale

$25 at the Door

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758825/