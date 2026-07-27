Special Olympics Hawaii’s Over the Edge

Soak in a once-in-a-lifetime experience and unforgettable views of Waikiki and Diamond Head while making an impact for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes! This year’s 17th Annual Over the Edge fundraiser will take place Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa. Participants have the truly unique opportunity to rappel more than 400 feet down the side of the hotel and stop for a photo on the way. Register as an individual or create a team with your co-workers, friends, or family at bit.ly/sohiote2026. Space is limited, so interested supporters are encouraged to sign up today.

Early bird registration is currently available through August 1, with a reduced registration fee of $50. For those registering after August 1, the registration fee is $100 per participant. For teams, the registration fee is $25. Participants must weigh between 100 and 300 pounds. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian attend the event and sign a consent waiver. All participants are asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 in donations.

“Over the Edge has become a signature event that reflects the strength and special spirit of our community,” said Tracey Bender, Director of Development at Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. “What makes this event so meaningful to those that participate is not just the challenge of rappelling along Waikiki’s iconic coastline, but the impact it creates for our athletes. Every participant is able to face and overcome their fears and challenges, much like our athletes do every day.”

All participants will receive a commemorative 17th anniversary Over the Edge t-shirt. Additional prizes will be awarded to those who raise more than the $1,000 fundraising minimum. Monies raised through Over the Edge remain in Hawaiʻi and support local athletes across the state. Since 2009, Over the Edge has raised more than $2,247,500 for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes and programs.

A special mahalo to Silver Medal Sponsors Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa for being the host of this event for the 12th year and New York Life. Those who wish to support Special Olympics Hawaiʻi but do not want to participate in Over the Edge can still support the event by making a tax-deductible donation at bit.ly/sohiote2026 or by making a donation to any one of our brave participants. This year’s Over the Edge event hopes to raise $203,000 for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi.

For more information on Special Olympics Hawaiʻi, please visit www.sohawaii.org. You can also follow Special Olympics Hawaiʻi on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/sohawaii.