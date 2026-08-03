Special Olympics Hawaiʻi: Celebrate 35 Years of Tip A Cop

In celebration of its 35th year, Special Olympics Hawaiʻi’s Tip A Cop fundraiser is entering a new chapter as Tip A Hero — a rebranded event that brings together more first responder agencies, restaurant partners and community supporters while continuing its mission of supporting Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. The event takes place Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 9, at six California Pizza Kitchen locations, three Goma Tei locations, two Olive Garden locations, one Maui Brewing Company location, and The Counter on O‘ahu.

During Tip A Hero, first responders around the island serve guests at participating restaurants by delivering meals and busing tables to raise awareness and resources for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes and programs. The event will take place during the following dates and times:

California Pizza Kitchen – Ala Moana Center, Ka Makana Aliʻi, Kahala Mall, Kailua Town, Town Center of Mililani and Pearlridge Center

- Friday, August 7: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

- Saturday, August 8: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

- Sunday, August 9: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Goma Tei – Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall and Pearlridge Center

- Friday, August 7: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

- Saturday, August 8: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

- Sunday, August 9: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Kahala Mall and Pearlridge Center — 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

Maui Brewing Company – Kailua Town

- Friday, August 7: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Dinner only)

- Saturday, August 8: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Dinner only)

- Sunday, August 9: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Dinner only)

Olive Garden – Ala Moana Center and Ka Makana Aliʻi

- Friday, August 7: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

- Saturday, August 8: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

- Sunday, August 9: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Counter – Kahala Mall

- Friday, August 7: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

- Saturday, August 8: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

- Sunday, August 9: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

“We are excited to introduce Tip A Hero, a new name and expanded vision for an event that has brought our community together for 35 years,” said Tracey Bender, Director of Development for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. “While the name has changed, the heart of the event remains the same — bringing our community together to support Special Olympics Hawaiʻi athletes. We are deeply grateful to the off-duty, volunteer first responders who not only make this event possible but who bravely serve our community every day. We invite everyone to join us for a great meal while making a meaningful impact for our athletes.”

Since its inception, Tip A Hero has raised $603,518 for Special Olympics Hawaiʻi. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help Special Olympics Hawaiʻi continue to provide year-round sports training and competition and health, wellness and leadership programs for more than 3,000 athletes statewide with intellectual disabilities, free of charge. Since 1968 Special Olympics has been changing attitudes about the talents of people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness to build an inclusive and unified community.