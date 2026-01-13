SOULGASM presents House 4 Life • Chicago

SOULGASM Presents HOUSE 4 LIFE

Hawaiʻi’s longest running House music gathering opens its 19th Anniversary Season with HOUSE 4 LIFE, bringing decades of Chicago House music to Honolulu.

From the birthplace of House music to Honolulu, Soulgasm welcomes the return of House 4 Life founder Stacy Kidd and label artist Sonny Chiba, alongside Melvin Meeks and vocalist Tiffany Jenkins, making their Hawaiʻi debuts.

Founded by Stacy Kidd in 2008, House 4 Life Records is an influential independent label with a prolific catalog spanning soulful, jackin’, funky, Afro, gospel, and jazzy House. Stacy Kidd, Sonny Chiba, and Melvin Meeks each bring decades in House music, with multiple chart-topping House 4 Life releases.

Experience a rare live vocal performance by Tiffany Jenkins, whose soul-stirring, ethereal voice can be heard on Stacy Kidd’s “Fallin’ (Remix),” which reached #1 overall across all genres on Traxsource in 2025, along with chart-topping releases “Love” and “Let It Blow.”

Music begins with Hawaiʻi’s Jrama, featuring Miko Ries on live percussion and Zen Chambers as host.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM – 2:00 AM

Venue: Slack Key Lounge at Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club

Address: 1680 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu

Age: 18+

Tickets are available now. Space is limited.

Join us on the dance floor as we make our way to 19 years in Hawaiʻi. From Chicago to Honolulu, we celebrate our love of House, music and movement, and bringing people together with aloha since 2007