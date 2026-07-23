Solidarity Forum: Vote! Our Lives Depend on it!
Solidarity Forum: Vote! Our Lives Depend on it!
Do you have questions about voting in Hawai'i? Our guest speakers will answer your questions at this week's community forum.
Karl Rhoads, Hawai`i Senator
Scott Nago, Hawai`i Chief Election Officer
Judith Wong, hawai`i League of Women Voters
President Trump and his supporters are actively sowing doubt about the integrity of our election system, encouraging people to question their proven safety. At the same time, Trump (and his allies in the courts and certain state legislatures) are actively working to diminish people’s right to vote and engaging in other actions designed to bias the elections and make them unfair. Together, we will stand up to these multiple threats!
Harris United Methodist Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii J20+
(808) 227-2049
malcolm@magicboxpress.com