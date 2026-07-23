Solidarity Forum: Vote! Our Lives Depend on it!

Do you have questions about voting in Hawai'i? Our guest speakers will answer your questions at this week's community forum.

Karl Rhoads, Hawai`i Senator

Scott Nago, Hawai`i Chief Election Officer

Judith Wong, hawai`i League of Women Voters

President Trump and his supporters are actively sowing doubt about the integrity of our election system, encouraging people to question their proven safety. At the same time, Trump (and his allies in the courts and certain state legislatures) are actively working to diminish people’s right to vote and engaging in other actions designed to bias the elections and make them unfair. Together, we will stand up to these multiple threats!

