Live music from Slack Key guitarist Jeff Peterson every Friday in September!

Jeff Peterson is an American slack key guitar player from Maui, Hawaii. The son of a paniolo at Haleakala Ranch, Peterson was exposed to the sounds of slack key at an early age. Peterson's style fuses traditional Slack Key with elements of classical and jazz guitar, at which styles he is also adept. He has contributed to two Grammy Award-winning recordings and has been honored with fifteen Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in Hawaii.