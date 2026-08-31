Slack Key guitarist Jeff Peterson
Slack Key guitarist Jeff Peterson
Live music from Slack Key guitarist Jeff Peterson every Friday in September!
Jeff Peterson is an American slack key guitar player from Maui, Hawaii. The son of a paniolo at Haleakala Ranch, Peterson was exposed to the sounds of slack key at an early age. Peterson's style fuses traditional Slack Key with elements of classical and jazz guitar, at which styles he is also adept. He has contributed to two Grammy Award-winning recordings and has been honored with fifteen Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in Hawaii.
Merriman's Honolulu
Every week through Sep 25, 2026.
Friday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Friday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Artist Group Info
Jeff Peterson
Merriman's Honolulu
1108 Auahi Street,Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8082150022
marylee@merrimanshawaii.com