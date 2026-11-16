Kailua-Kona Public Library invites the community to put on a pair of headphones and dance at a Silent Disco on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event is open to all ages.

Local DJs will curate the music, and guests will tune in through wireless headsets to groove to the beats among the library's stacks. The result is a lively dance party without the noise, designed as an inclusive, sensory-friendly experience.

There is no time commitment. Guests are welcome to dance for 15 minutes or stay for the full two hours.

Headsets are provided at no cost. To borrow one, participants will leave a State ID with library staff, which will be returned when the headset is returned.

