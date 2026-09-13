Sheryl Renee B'Day Concert & Party

Sheryl Renee Birthday Concert & Party

Friday, September 18, 2026

Starts at 7:30 pm

Run-time: 75-90 minutes – no intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/758880/

About the Show

Produced by Sheryl Renee Productions, ProArts Playhouse, and Jazz Maui

CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES, COME ON! 🌴✨🎂

Looking for the ultimate night out in Maui? Come celebrate Sheryl Renee’s Birthday Party!

🥂✨Experience a spectacular concert event on Friday, September 18th, as powerhouse vocalist Sheryl Renee takes the stage at ProArts Playhouse! This performance is a special part of her award-winning series.

🎤🔥Get ready for an incredibly interactive night! Sheryl will be singing live, bringing out surprise special guests, and taking song requests straight from the audience. You have full permission to sing, dance your heart out and join the celebration!

Whether you are bidding farewell to summer, celebrating Virgo and Libra season, planning a romantic date night, or just looking for the ultimate night out in Maui—this is the place to be.

Click here to watch archive recordings of previous staged productions in her ProArts Series: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLV6XPKJiwQpTmN7wKJoNSf8j2yJ1izz5&si=92fuUpYy4q6BhlsU

About the Artist

SHERYL RENEE

The dynamic versatility of this tenacious Colorado talent comes from a lifetime in and around the entertainment business. An audience favorite, Sheryl moves effortlessly between music genres, artistic avenues, and her entrepreneurial pursuits. Known as “The Lady with the Golden Voice”, Sheryl’s vocals can be heard on hundreds of recordings and commercials. From performing for President Barack Obama, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, to the over 40 theatrical productions this award-winning actress has appeared in, Sheryl has enjoyed a dazzling career and has no intention of slowing down, any time soon. More at www.sherylrenee.com

Ticket Information

(Including Fees)

Premium Seating:

$31.80 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$26.50 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$21.20

Partially-Obstructed View Seating:

$15.90

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/