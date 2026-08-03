Shayne Smith at Blue Note Hawaii

Shayne Smith is a Utah-born comedian, writer, podcaster, and musician whose raw, story-driven comedy has earned him a devoted following. After launching his stand-up career in 2014, he quickly amassed accolades including runner-up in Wiseguys’ 2015 “Funniest Person in Utah” contest and Best Alternative Comedian of 2016 by City Weekly. He went on to release a string of acclaimed specials: Prison for Wizards (2018), Alligator Boys (2019), The Animal (2021), Banned from Karate (2023), and most recently Ghosts Are Real (January 2025).

Alongside his specials, Shayne contributes to One Blade Magazine and fronts the band Painted Devils all while touring sold-out venues nationwide.

Show 6:30pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available