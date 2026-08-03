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Shayne Smith at Blue Note Hawaii

Shayne Smith at Blue Note Hawaii

Shayne Smith is a Utah-born comedian, writer, podcaster, and musician whose raw, story-driven comedy has earned him a devoted following. After launching his stand-up career in 2014, he quickly amassed accolades including runner-up in Wiseguys’ 2015 “Funniest Person in Utah” contest and Best Alternative Comedian of 2016 by City Weekly. He went on to release a string of acclaimed specials: Prison for Wizards (2018), Alligator Boys (2019), The Animal (2021), Banned from Karate (2023), and most recently Ghosts Are Real (January 2025).

Alongside his specials, Shayne contributes to One Blade Magazine and fronts the band Painted Devils all while touring sold-out venues nationwide.

Show 6:30pm
Doors 5pm
Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section
$20 Minimum Per Person
Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

Blue Note Hawaii
$25 - $35
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com