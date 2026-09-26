Shauna McCoy: Past Life Lovers

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Starts at 7:30 pm

Run time: 90 minutes with No Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/714473/

Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana’o Radio

Join us for an unforgettable evening with Shauna McCoy and 5-piece band, for a night of original music and real, raw storytelling. Shauna is thrilled to bring this truly authentic show back to ProArts Playhouse, and to share her heart in words and song once again in this intimate setting. Shauna will take you on a journey through 20 years of heartbreak, love, loss, and hard life lessons learned, with the deeply personal stories that inspired her music. A comedy or a tragedy – depending on your sense of humor!

Shauna’s debut album, *Past Life Lovers*, was released in 2022 and nominated for Contemporary Album of the Year in the 2023 Na Hoku Hano Hano Awards. She recently released a new single, “Shadows”, in August 2026. Shauna performs weekly across the island in her duo Awkward Conversation, with Alan Stevens.

Featuring Maui Musicians Joette Burke, Alan Stevens, Mike Burke, Daniel Weirich, Rick Bodinus

Warning: Mature content

Ticket Information

Premium Seating:

$37.10 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$31.80 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/714473/