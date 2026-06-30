Saturday Night Kids Dance Party

Parents are invited to enjoy a night off while we take care of the fun for your child!

This weekly event is designed to inspire movement, creativity, and connection. Our Saturday night kids parties include dancing, learning choreography, arts and crafts, sing-alongs, and other interactive activities.

Drop off your child with dinner or snacks packed, and we’ll handle the rest!

At pickup, families will be treated to a short performance showcasing what the kids have learned during the evening.

Parents may choose extended care (late pickup) until 9pm, which includes a movie screening.

We look forward to welcoming your child for a memorable and joyful evening!