Santa’s Grand Arrival Holiday Celebration at The Shops at Wailea
Santa’s Grand Arrival Holiday Celebration at The Shops at Wailea
Kick off the holiday season at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, Nov. 27, with a full day of complimentary, family-friendly festivities featuring Santa, live entertainment and holiday cheer.
Event Schedule:
9-10 a.m. | Santa’s Arrival Parade: Santa rides in a vintage convertible escorted by Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Hawaii, arriving at The Shops at Wailea near Island Gourmet Markets.
10:30-11:30 a.m. | Holiday Polynesian Show: Festive Polynesian music and dance at the Performance Area.
Noon-2 p.m. | Complimentary Santa Photos: Meet Santa on the Lower Level between Mahina and TravisMathew. Enjoy complimentary cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company. Canned food donations benefiting the Maui Food Bank are encouraged but not required.
3:30-4:30 p.m. | The Springmans: A lively holiday performance by the family music group from Vancouver, Canada.
5:30-7 p.m. | Kalani Peʻa Holiday Concert: Enjoy a special performance by the four-time Grammy Award-winning musician at the Performance Area.
Location: The Shops at Wailea at 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI 96753
For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com