Kick off the holiday season at The Shops at Wailea on Friday, Nov. 27, with a full day of complimentary, family-friendly festivities featuring Santa, live entertainment and holiday cheer.

Event Schedule:

9-10 a.m. | Santa’s Arrival Parade: Santa rides in a vintage convertible escorted by Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Hawaii, arriving at The Shops at Wailea near Island Gourmet Markets.

10:30-11:30 a.m. | Holiday Polynesian Show: Festive Polynesian music and dance at the Performance Area.

Noon-2 p.m. | Complimentary Santa Photos: Meet Santa on the Lower Level between Mahina and TravisMathew. Enjoy complimentary cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company. Canned food donations benefiting the Maui Food Bank are encouraged but not required.

3:30-4:30 p.m. | The Springmans: A lively holiday performance by the family music group from Vancouver, Canada.

5:30-7 p.m. | Kalani Peʻa Holiday Concert: Enjoy a special performance by the four-time Grammy Award-winning musician at the Performance Area.

Location: The Shops at Wailea at 3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, HI 96753

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com