Sandhya: a confluence of three styles of Indian classical dance

Join us for this showcase of three celebrated styles of Indian classical dance - Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Kathak - featuring three talented artists with ties to Hawaiʻi: Janani Lakshmanan, Akari Ueoka, and Naina Roy.

Sandhya is Sanskrit for "evening" or "joining," which can describe the confluence of these three dance styles, or the traditional Hawaiian ahupua‘a system - the flow of fresh water into the sea.

Supported by generous donors to the East-West Center Arts Program.