Sandhya: a confluence of three styles of Indian classical dance
Sandhya: a confluence of three styles of Indian classical dance
Join us for this showcase of three celebrated styles of Indian classical dance - Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Kathak - featuring three talented artists with ties to Hawaiʻi: Janani Lakshmanan, Akari Ueoka, and Naina Roy.
Sandhya is Sanskrit for "evening" or "joining," which can describe the confluence of these three dance styles, or the traditional Hawaiian ahupua‘a system - the flow of fresh water into the sea.
Supported by generous donors to the East-West Center Arts Program.
UH Mānoa Orvis Auditorium
$16.74-$32.49
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
East West Center Arts Program
Arts@eastwestcenter.org