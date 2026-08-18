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Sandhya: a confluence of three styles of Indian classical dance

Sandhya: a confluence of three styles of Indian classical dance

Join us for this showcase of three celebrated styles of Indian classical dance - Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Kathak - featuring three talented artists with ties to Hawaiʻi: Janani Lakshmanan, Akari Ueoka, and Naina Roy.

Sandhya is Sanskrit for "evening" or "joining," which can describe the confluence of these three dance styles, or the traditional Hawaiian ahupua‘a system - the flow of fresh water into the sea.

Supported by generous donors to the East-West Center Arts Program.

UH Mānoa Orvis Auditorium
$16.74-$32.49
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

East West Center Arts Program
Arts@eastwestcenter.org
https://www.eastwestcenter.org/education/arts
UH Mānoa Orvis Auditorium
2411 Dole St.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
https://sandhya.eventbrite.com