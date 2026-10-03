Sammy Obeid Comedy Show

Sammy Obeid

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Starts at 6:30pm

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/604198/

About the Show

Sammy Obeid (Netflix, NBC, TikTok) returns to Maui with his signature blend of acerbic wit and razor-sharp observations.

About the Artist

Lebanese-Palestinian-Syrian-Italian-American, born in Oakland, California, Sammy Obeid is best known for his 1,001 day streak of consecutive comedy performances. It began on December 26th, 2010, and concluded on September 21st, 2013– four days after an appearance on TBS’s Conan. Breaking the old world record on Day 731, Sammy set the new one at 1,001 Arabian Nights of Comedy.

Over the course of the streak, he appeared on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and advanced to the Las Vegas round, and became the first comedian to perform on The Food Network in Throwdown with Bobby Flay. Splitsider conducted an extensive interview with him entering the home stretch. LA Weekly praised Sammy’s “sheer force of will” in performance and lifestyle, and LA Mag recommended his show highly. He was profiled in TIME Magazine, followed soon after by an article in the New York Times. Published on his final day, it describes his material as “full of wordplay” and “clever misdirection.”

Chunks of his streak were spent as youngest member of both the CoExist Comedy and Axis of Evil: New Generation national tours. Capping the streak, his debut album, Get Funny or Die Trying, was named a Best Comedy Album of 2013 by iTunes.

Sammy has founded his own comedy enterprise, KO Comedy, and enjoys giving unsolicited advice on his blog.

His special “Social Justice Jihadi” is available HERE: https://sammyko.com/

*This event is an independent production. The views, opinions, and content presented are those of the renting organization and do not necessarily reflect those of ProArts Playhouse.

Sammy KO Comedy

Ticket Pricing--(See ticketing page for seating map and pricing details, including Fees)

Premium:

$58.30 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred:

$46.64 Best-view seating in either the front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular:

$30.74

Slightly-Obstructed View:

$25.44

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/604198/