Salon Concert Series: Sound Waves w/ Andrew Wu & Nolan Wren

Salon Concert Series: Sound Waves with Andrew Wu and Nolan Wren

Thursday, September 24, 2026 at 7:30pm

Starts at 7:30pm

1 Hour, No Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/754790/

About the Show

Come experience the exciting duo combination of violin and vibraphone!

Spanning music from the Baroque to the Contemporary we will present works by LeClair, Rameau, Bartok, Elgar, Fischer and Piazzolla, and more!

About the Artists

Violinist Andrew Wu brings to Maui decades of experience performing in Detroit’s vibrant classical music community with Detroit Opera, as a substitute musician with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and presenting chamber music performances for The Detroit Chamber Winds and Strings, Detroit Institute of Arts Museum, the historic Scarab Club, and numerous others. Detroit is also known for Motown, Jazz and touring Broadway shows. As a versatile performer, Andrew’s experience includes performing for Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Luciano Pavarotti, Josh Groban, The Who, the Dirty Dog Jazz cafe, and numerous Broadway shows including Lion King, Phantom of the Opera, the Color Purple, and solo violin in Ain’t Too Proud-the Life and Times of the Temptations and Daddy Long Legs.

Ticket Information (Including Fees):

Premium Seating: $42.40 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating: $37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating: $26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats: $21.20

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/754790/

