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Salesperson of the Year Award | SME Honolulu

Salesperson of the Year Award | SME Honolulu

Join us for one of Honolulu’s most prestigious annual events — the Sales & Marketing Executives of Honolulu’s Salesperson of the Year (SPOY).

This year, we are proud to honor Sherry Menor, President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, as the 2025 SPOY recipient.

Ticket & Table Sponsorship Opportunities are now available. Visit SMEHonolulu.org for more information. For questions or other inquiries, reach out to Kathryn Doorey, SME Honolulu Executive Director at info@smehonolulu.org.

Sheraton Waikiki
275.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SME Honolulu
info@smehonolulu.org
Sheraton Waikiki
2255 Kalakaua Ave
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815