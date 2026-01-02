Salesperson of the Year Award | SME Honolulu
Salesperson of the Year Award | SME Honolulu
Join us for one of Honolulu’s most prestigious annual events — the Sales & Marketing Executives of Honolulu’s Salesperson of the Year (SPOY).
This year, we are proud to honor Sherry Menor, President & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, as the 2025 SPOY recipient.
Ticket & Table Sponsorship Opportunities are now available. Visit SMEHonolulu.org for more information. For questions or other inquiries, reach out to Kathryn Doorey, SME Honolulu Executive Director at info@smehonolulu.org.
Sheraton Waikiki
275.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SME Honolulu
info@smehonolulu.org
Sheraton Waikiki
2255 Kalakaua AveHonolulu, Hawaii 96815