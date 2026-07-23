Roy Wood Jr. at Blue Note Hawaii

Roy Wood Jr. is a comedian, an Emmy-nominated documentary producer, and WGA nominated writer. He served for 8 years as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-winning The Daily Show (2015-2023). In 2023, Wood Jr. guest hosted The Daily Show and headlined the White House Correspondents' Dinner to its highest ratings since 2017. Roy’s fourth stand-up special, Lonely Flowers, premiered on Hulu January 17th, 2025.

Roy is the host of CNN’s Have I Got News for You, an American adaptation of a long-running UK comedy series, which premiered in September 2024 and returns with new episodes in Winter 2026. Wood Jr. will appear alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the upcoming comedy ‘Outcome’ and will next be seen in the Sundance film Love, Brooklyn. He recently released his debut memoir with Crown Publishing, The Man of Many Fathers, on October 28th, 2025.

Wood Jr. co-starred alongside Jon Hamm in Paramount Pictures' long-awaited Fletch remake, Confess, Fletch (2022), and has guest appearances in ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Better Call Saul’, and ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.’