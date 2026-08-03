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Riya Davis at Blue Note Hawaii

Riya Davis at Blue Note Hawaii

Her musical journey began in Hawaii, competing in Brown Bags to Stardom, Hawaii Stars, and MTV’s Say What? Karaoke. As a sought-after background vocalist, she has shared the stage with internationally acclaimed artists, including Peabo Bryson, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Natalie Cole, and Mary J. Blige. Her versatility spans jazz, R&B, gospel, pop, and theater, earning her a 2003 Poʻokela Award nomination for her role in Beehive.
In 2006, Riya recorded "I Give My Heart to You," a patriotic tribute written by her father. Partnering with Operation Gratitude, over 7,000 copies were sent to U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. A respected session artist, Riya has contributed to projects by top Hawaii acts like The Green, Mike Love, and Paula Fuga, and sang lead on The Jay.Keyz Project’s debut album, The Golden Age.

Following a 2016 residency for Blue Note Hawaii’s Gospel Brunch, she has produced sold-out tributes honoring legends like Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone.

Show 7pm
Doors 5pm
Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section
$20 Minimum Per Person
Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

Blue Note Hawaii
$25 - $35
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com