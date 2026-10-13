“Resilient Minds in Conflict” Training in Hilo on November 5

Andrew Pierce presents the workshop “Resilient Minds in Conflict” on Thursday, November 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. Learn to maintain clarity and emotional regulation during conflict using science-backed tools, including the “Event-Thought-Outcome” framework to understand how beliefs shape reactions and behavior. Key takeaways include: developing assertive communication skills and exploring key sources of motivation such as competence, autonomy, and relatedness and how they influence responses, decision-making, and behavior during conflict. For registration, tuition, and scholarship information for the November 5th training “Resilience Minds in Conflict,” contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

CONTACT:

Carol@hawaiimediation.org

