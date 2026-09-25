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Rescheduled: Kahilu The Gift of Place

Rescheduled: Kahilu The Gift of Place

DATE CHANGE TO NOV 1 -- DUE TO HURRICANE STORM NOLO !

A Documentary Premiere
Thanks to a grant from the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Richard Smart Fund, Kahilu - The Gift of Place is Kahilu.TV's next original documentary that focuses on the significance of Kahilu and it's place in the Waimea community. Through personal interviews, and old photos and videos, we're sharing the story of Kahilu, Richard Smarts passion for theatre, and the impact that this worldclass theatre has had on Waimea and beyond

Kahilu Theatre
Pay what you wish
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kahilu Theatre
808-885-6868
info@kahilu.org
https://kahilu.org
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org
https://kahilutheatre.org