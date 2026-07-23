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Rene Vaca at Blue Note Hawaii

Rene Vaca at Blue Note Hawaii

René Vaca is a 28-year-old stand-up comedian, writer, and actor from the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. After dropping out of college to pursue his passion for comedy, Vaca has made significant strides in the industry. His comedic talent and hard work earned him a spot as one of Netflix’s Introducing Comedians for the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival. With a substantial social media following of over 2,600,000 and millions of views across platforms, Vaca continues to expand his influence and reach. He is currently on tour, performing to sold-out audiences in clubs and theatres across North America and hosts his own monthly show LEG DAY at The Hollywood Laugh Factory. Additionally, he won the 16th annual Stand Up NBC competition!

Blue Note Hawaii
$45.00 - $85.00
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com