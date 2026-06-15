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REBEL SOULJAHZ

REBEL SOULJAHZ

GATES OPEN AT 6:00 PM

Island reggae powerhouse Rebel Souljahz return to the stage with their highly anticipated “Back 2 My Roots Tour,” named after their newest hit single, “Back 2 My Roots.” Known for blending authentic island reggae with soulful melodies and powerful lyrics, the band has built a loyal following across Hawaiʻi, the Pacific, and the mainland since first emerging from the streets of Waipahu, Hawai’i.

Over the years, Rebel Souljahz has become one of the most respected groups in island reggae, delivering fan favorites that celebrate culture, love, and staying grounded in one’s roots. Their catalog includes #1 island reggae hits such as Nothing to Hide, Herb, Whiskey & Reggae, Irie Beach Party, Spaceship, Chauffeur, and Gotta Know Your Name, songs that have become staples for reggae lovers everywhere.

After taking a two-year hiatus from live performances, Rebel Souljahz are finally returning to the stage making the “Back 2 My Roots Tour” an especially exciting moment for fans. With renewed energy and a powerful new single leading the way, this tour promises an unforgettable night of music, culture, and the signature island vibes that only Rebel Souljahz can deliver.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center / A&B Amphitheater
$59 General Admission &amp; *$117 VIP (Includes ALL Taxes &amp; Fees)
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Arts & Cultural Center
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / A&B Amphitheater
One Cameron Way
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
https://mauiarts.org/index.php