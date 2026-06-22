RE Metoyer Revue: Blues, Rock & Soul Revue

The R.E. Metoyer Blues, Rock & Soul Revue on Electric Tuesday

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run time: 90 minutes – no intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/581385/

About the Show

Presented by ProArts Playhouse

R.E. Metoyer-Vocals, Guitar; Tim Hackbarth-Bass; Martin Fera-Drums; David Fraser-Keyboards; Daniel Weirich-Trombone

The BRS Revue is celebrating 14 years of sharing blues, rock and soul worldwide. Listen to their latest releases on Spotify, iTunes, YouTube or anywhere you stream your music.

Follow R.E. Metoyer on Instagram and Facebook!

Ticket Information, prices shown include ticketing fees:

Premium Seating:

$37.10 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$31.80 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/581385/