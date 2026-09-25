Raise the Roof! A Sneak Peek Fundraiser Postponed

To our Patrons, Sponsors, and Performers:

With a storm approaching Maui, the safety of our community is our top priority. In coordination with our venue, Ocean Vodka, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our Raise the Roof event.

We are working on a new date and will share it as soon as it's confirmed. All tickets and pledges will carry over to the rescheduled event.

Mahalo for your patience and for your continued support of Maui OnStage. Stay safe.