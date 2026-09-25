Raise the Roof! A Sneak Peek Fundraiser Postponed
Raise the Roof! A Sneak Peek Fundraiser Postponed
To our Patrons, Sponsors, and Performers:
With a storm approaching Maui, the safety of our community is our top priority. In coordination with our venue, Ocean Vodka, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our Raise the Roof event.
We are working on a new date and will share it as soon as it's confirmed. All tickets and pledges will carry over to the rescheduled event.
Mahalo for your patience and for your continued support of Maui OnStage. Stay safe.
OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery
$225.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery
4051 Omaopio Rd, Kula, HI 96790, Hawaii 96790