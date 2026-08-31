Quran Exhibit and Mosque Open House

See our collection of Holy Qur'an Books translated into multiple languages! Ask a Muslim anything! Enjoy free literature! Revive with tasty snacks and refreshing drinks! Converse with good company! We welcome guests to drop in & visit our mosque in the Kalihi neighborhood, Sat., 9/12/26 from 10am to 4pm. Families are welcome. Relax and stay awhile. Be at peace.