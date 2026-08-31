Quran Exhibit and Mosque Open House
Quran Exhibit and Mosque Open House
See our collection of Holy Qur'an Books translated into multiple languages! Ask a Muslim anything! Enjoy free literature! Revive with tasty snacks and refreshing drinks! Converse with good company! We welcome guests to drop in & visit our mosque in the Kalihi neighborhood, Sat., 9/12/26 from 10am to 4pm. Families are welcome. Relax and stay awhile. Be at peace.
The Honolulu Mosque
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Hawaii
The Honolulu Mosque
650 Kohou street, Hawaii 96817