Punk Rock Night in Kona: EL SANCHO and JACKIE CHAN THE BAND at Willie's Hot Chicken

Punk Rock Night At Willie’s Hot Chicken

Join Willie’s for a special night of punk rock featuring Big Island punkers EL SANCHO plus Oahu’s JACKIE CHAN THE BAND!

JACKIE CHAN THE BAND makes their Kona debut, featuring songs from their 2026 album JACKIE CHAN THE BAND THE ALBUM and beyond!

JACKIE CHAN THE BAND keeps punk rock fun by channeling 90s pop punk icons like Screeching Weasel, Blink 182 and NOFX to tell tales about captivating subjects like stepmoms and sweaty old men.

EL SANCHO’s latest album, ROLL RIGHT OVER YOU is full of three-chord catchy punk anthems to serve as a soundtrack to smashing the state. They’ve played along side punk icons like DOA, FEAR, MDC, The Dickies and countless more. Well, you could count if you have enough time. But instead, save your time and just come to the show Saturday September 26th at Wilie’s Hot Chicken in Kona!

The show is FREE - all ages welcome. The fun starts at 6pm. Full bar for those 21+, and hot chicken served all night long.